$20 Tuesday is Today – April 4th

What is $20 Tuesday ? A program for people who love to shop and want to support their community. Did you know… that if every household in Bethel spent just $20 more a month in a locally owned and operated store, more than $1,000,000 will be put back into our community! In an effort to encourage people to come and shop local, certain businesses will be offering special deals on the first Tuesday of every month.

Don’t forget to mention that you are there for the $20 Tuesday!

Julliano’s Authentic Italian Cuisine

$20 for a $25 gift card (limit 4 per household) TCB Salon

$20 mini makeover (includes iron set and eye makeup application) The Gift Cottage

10% off Total purchase (exclusions apply) Bethel IT Services

$20 off Diagnostic and Malware Check Spark Arts

$20 off any class! $25 Wine and Paint Nights Griswold Home Care- 20% off first week of service

(ask for details) Silver Touch

20% Off Any Purchase

Receive a $20 Gift Card with any Purchase of $100 or More C. Van Wattum Therapeutic Massage

$20 off a new client massage for $20. Any time from 20 minutes – 90 minutes Boylan Chiropractic

$20 off New Patient Visit Salz Pizza

3 course Dine-In Dinner for 2 for just $20 Bee U Learning Center

$20 off for new registrations Putnam House

$20 for a $25 Gift Certificate – Limit four per household The Relay Book House

Purchase a $100 gift certificate for just $80 Greenwood Physical Therapy

2 Tubes of Biofreeze for $20 (normally $12/tube) Bethel Power Equipment

$20 off any Echo or Stihl Unit Portofino Restaurant and Wine Bar

20% off check when you mention $20 Tuesdays The Toy Room

$30 gift certificate for $20 Escape Salon and Boutique

Stop by and check out our $20 Surprise Table Gemini Dream Jewelers

20% off purchase of $50 or more Molten Java

2 for $20 – Burrito Dinner

2 burritos, salsa, chips, 2 medium lattes or italian soda plus 2 chocolate chip cookies Byrd’s Books

Purchase a $30 Gift Card for just $20 Daily Fare

Pasty Special! A savory hand pie – $20 for 4 pies. Rainy Day Paperback Exchange

Spend $20 and get a $10 Gift certificate for children’s books. UK Gourmet –

$25 gift card for $20 The Giggling Pig

$20 Creative fun projects for all ages Bethel Fitness Gym and Studio

20% off first 2 months membership for first 20 clients

Training for Warriors CT

$20 for 5 group fitness classes

Noteworthy Chocolates

Create your own custom chocolate note for $20 (saves $10)

Shop Bethel is a local movement sponsored by

the Bethel Chamber of Commerce.