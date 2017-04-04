$20 Tuesday is Today – April 4th

Don’t forget to mention that you are there for the $20 Tuesday!
TCB Salon
$20 mini makeover (includes iron set and eye makeup application)
The Gift Cottage
10% off Total purchase (exclusions apply)
Bethel IT Services
$20 off Diagnostic and Malware Check
Spark Arts
$20 off any class! $25 Wine and Paint Nights
Griswold Home Care- 20% off first week of service
(ask for details)
Silver Touch
20% Off Any Purchase
Receive a $20 Gift Card with any Purchase of $100 or More
C. Van Wattum Therapeutic Massage
$20 off a new client massage for $20. Any time from 20 minutes – 90 minutes
Boylan Chiropractic
$20 off New Patient Visit
Salz Pizza
3 course Dine-In Dinner for 2 for just $20
Bee U Learning Center
$20 off for new registrations
Putnam House
$20 for a $25 Gift Certificate – Limit four per household
The Relay Book House
Purchase a $100 gift certificate for just $80
Greenwood Physical Therapy
2 Tubes of Biofreeze for $20 (normally $12/tube)
Bethel Power Equipment
$20 off any Echo or Stihl Unit
Portofino Restaurant and Wine Bar
20% off check when you mention $20 Tuesdays
The Toy Room
$30 gift certificate for $20
Escape Salon and Boutique
Stop by and check out our $20 Surprise Table
Gemini Dream Jewelers
20% off purchase of $50 or more
Molten Java
2 for $20 – Burrito Dinner
2 burritos, salsa, chips, 2 medium lattes or italian soda plus 2 chocolate chip cookies
Byrd’s Books
Purchase a $30 Gift Card for just $20
Daily Fare
Pasty Special! A savory hand pie – $20 for 4 pies.
Rainy Day Paperback Exchange
Spend $20 and get a $10 Gift certificate for children’s books.
UK Gourmet –
$25 gift card for $20
The Giggling Pig
$20 Creative fun projects for all ages
Bethel Fitness Gym and Studio
20% off first 2 months membership for first 20 clients
Training for Warriors CT
$20 for 5 group fitness classes
Noteworthy Chocolates
Create your own custom chocolate note for $20 (saves $10)
Shop Bethel is a local movement sponsored by
the Bethel Chamber of Commerce.