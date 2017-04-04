$20 Tuesday is Today – April 4th

  • you can check here example of research problem reporting research results how to make a cover page for a research paper how to write a degree level essay

    Bethel News
    April 4, 2017
    What is $20 Tuesday? A program for people who love to shop and want to support their community.  Did you know… that if every household in Bethel spent just $20 more a month in a locally owned and operated store, more than $1,000,000 will be put back into our community!  In an effort to encourage people to come and shop local, certain businesses will be offering special deals on the first Tuesday of every month.

    Don’t forget to mention that you are there for the $20 Tuesday!

    Julliano’s Authentic Italian Cuisine
    $20 for a $25 gift card (limit 4 per household)

    TCB Salon
    $20 mini makeover (includes iron set and eye makeup application)

    The Gift Cottage
    10% off Total purchase (exclusions apply)

    Bethel IT Services
    $20 off Diagnostic and Malware Check

    Spark Arts
    $20 off any class!  $25 Wine and Paint Nights

    Griswold Home Care- 20% off first week of service
    (ask for details)

    Silver Touch
    20% Off Any Purchase
    Receive a $20 Gift Card with any Purchase of $100 or More

    C. Van Wattum Therapeutic Massage
    $20 off a new client massage for $20. Any time from 20 minutes – 90 minutes

    Boylan Chiropractic
    $20 off New Patient Visit

    Salz Pizza
    3 course Dine-In Dinner for 2 for just $20

    Bee U Learning Center
    $20 off for new registrations

    Putnam House
    $20 for a $25 Gift Certificate – Limit four per household

    The Relay Book House
    Purchase a $100 gift certificate for just $80

    Greenwood Physical Therapy
    2 Tubes of Biofreeze for $20 (normally $12/tube)

    Bethel Power Equipment
    $20 off any Echo or Stihl Unit

    Portofino Restaurant and Wine Bar
    20% off check when you mention $20 Tuesdays

    The Toy Room
    $30 gift certificate for $20

    Escape Salon and Boutique
    Stop by and check out our $20 Surprise Table

    Gemini Dream Jewelers
    20% off purchase of $50 or more

    Molten Java
    2 for $20 – Burrito Dinner
    2 burritos, salsa, chips, 2 medium lattes or italian soda plus 2 chocolate chip cookies

    Byrd’s Books
    Purchase a $30 Gift Card for just $20

    Daily Fare
    Pasty Special!  A savory hand pie – $20 for 4 pies.

    Rainy Day Paperback Exchange
    Spend $20 and get a $10 Gift certificate for children’s books.

    UK Gourmet –
    $25 gift card for $20

    The Giggling Pig
    $20 Creative fun projects for all ages

    Bethel Fitness Gym and Studio
    20% off first 2 months membership for first 20 clients

    Training for Warriors CT
    $20 for 5 group fitness classes

    Noteworthy Chocolates
    Create your own custom chocolate note for $20 (saves $10)

    Shop Bethel is a local movement sponsored by
    the Bethel Chamber of Commerce.

    $20 Tuesdays

