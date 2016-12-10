Bethel United Methodist Pasta Dinner
Monthly Family Pasta Dinner
Saturday December 10, 2016
Serving 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Dinner includes:
Salad with homemade dressings,
Spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce,
& Homemade desserts.
Homemade meatballs .50 each
Adults $10 Seniors & Students with College ID $8
Kids $5 (Kids under 5 eat free)
Family max price $25 (parents & kids)
Dinners also available to go! Call BUMC at 203-743-6835 the day of dinner to place your order.
Bethel United Methodist Church
141 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT