Bethel United M ethodist Pasta Dinner

Monthly Family Pasta Dinner

Saturday December 10, 2016

Serving 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Dinner includes:

Salad with homemade dressings,

Spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce,

& Homemade desserts.

Homemade meatballs .50 each

Adults $10 Seniors & Students with College ID $8

Kids $5 (Kids under 5 eat free)

Family max price $25 (parents & kids)

Dinners also available to go! Call BUMC at 203-743-6835 the day of dinner to place your order.