40 Local Youths to Present “Seussical the Musical” in Bethel Theater

Spark Arts of greater Danbury presents “Seussical the Musical,” a show for all ages filled with many favorite Dr. Seuss characters such as Horton, Mayzie, the Whos, Gertrude McFuzz, the Grinch, the Wickersham Monkeys, Yertle the Turtle, even Thing 1 and Thing 2.

“Seussical” will feature 40 up-and-coming, talented youth aged 5-15 from the greater Danbury area and is the fifth full-length musical produced by Bethel’s school for the performing arts, Spark Arts. It is directed by WCSU theater professor Anthony Depoto and musically directed by Erin Volpintesta.

Three performances will be presented at the Bethel Middle School auditorium, 600 Whittlesey Dr. in Bethel CT, on Friday February 10th at 7pm and Saturday February 11th at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.sparkartsbethel.com. General admission is $15. Children 9 and under and seniors are $12. Tickets for ‘premium” seating are available for $25.

For more information call 203-456-3651.

www.sparkartsbethel.com