Saint Mary’s Church and First Congregational Church of Bethel will hold sunrise Easter services.
AT FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BETHEL
We will celebrate Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem and wave our palms with the crowd. Then we will turn with Jesus to face the cross.
Maundy Thursday, April 13, FCCB
7:30 pm Service of Communion and Tenebrae
This service re-enacts Jesus final hours with his disciples. After sharing the Lord’s Supper together, we will hear the scripture passages that tell the story of Jesus’ passion and death as the sanctuary gradually becomes dark. Many people say that this is their favorite service of the year. All are welcome to attend.
Good Friday, April 14
12 noon Ecumenical Cross Walk
Join other Christians in Bethel in reliving Jesus’s journey to the cross. We will gather at Bishop Curtis Home and then proceed through the downtown area, stopping at several locations for a brief devotion. The walk takes about 75 minutes and concludes at FCCB where lunch will be served.
Easter Sunday, April 16
6:00 am Sunrise Service @ Putnum Park
Greet the Risen Christ as Easter morning dawns with a time of reflection and celebration. Pastor Rachel will give a brief meditation and communion will be shared.
Easter Sunday, April 16
10:00 am Service of the Resurrection, FCCB
Celebrate Christ’s resurrection with scripture, music and prayer. Our young people will remain with us for the entire service
Saint Mary’s Easter Services
HOLY THURSDAY (April 13) 9:00am – Mo rning Prayer (no morning Ma ss) 7:00pm – Mass of the Lord’s Supper Adoration until 11:00pm in the Church GOOD FRIDAY (April 14) 9:00 am – Mo rning Prayer (no morning Mass) 12:00noon – Ecumenical Way of the C ross beginning at Bishop Curtis Homes. 3:00pm – Celebration of the Lord’s Passion 7:00pm – Sta tions of the C ross (Day of FAST and ABSTINENCE – no eating between meals and no meat) EAS TER S UNDAY (April 16) Masses a re celeb rated at: 5:15am Sunrise Mass at Blue Jay Orchards (weather permitting) 7:00am, 8:30am, 10:00am, 12:00noon at the Church (No 5:30pm Mass on Easter Sunday)
Walnut Hill Community Church Bethel Campus
GOOD FRIDAY
Please join us as we honor the Lord through two traditional Good Friday services.
Friday, April 14 | 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.
EASTER SERVICES
Every Easter service will have the same beautiful, worship with a live band and the same sermon.
I CAN HELP! If you are able to help on Easter with parking, greeting or have been background checked and can serve with the children, please let Becca know at becca@walnuthillcc.org.
Saturday, April 15 | 5 p.m.
Join us Saturday evening as we celebrate Easter together during a special family service at 5 p.m. The worship and sermon will be identical to the Sunday morning services. Bring your friends, family … and that neighbor you just met!
Your kids (grades 6 and under) will enjoy a fun time in their classrooms while adults gather in the Worship Center. We will all meet up after the service to enjoy delicious finger foods, a super fun egg hunt and quality time with your Walnut Hill family.
Candy donations are being accepted for the egg hunt. Please bring your individually wrapped candy to the Kids Lobby anytime March 26-April 9.
Sunday, April 16 | 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., & 6 p.m.
All are welcome for a beautiful time of worship and celebration of Easter with the Walnut Hill family.
Saint Thomas Church
Easter Vigil (Saturday) 7:30 p.m.
Breakfast in parish hall between Easter morning services