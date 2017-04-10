  • adobe photoshop cs3 extended how to download photoshop download microsoft office 2010 professional plus navigate to these guys

    • Bethel News
    April 10, 2017
    A+ A-
    Email Print

    Saint Mary’s Church and First Congregational Church of Bethel will hold sunrise Easter services.


    AT FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BETHEL

    We will celebrate Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem and wave our palms with the crowd. Then we will turn with Jesus to face the cross.

    Maundy Thursday, April 13, FCCB
    7:30 pm Service of Communion and Tenebrae
    This service re-enacts Jesus final hours with his disciples. After sharing the Lord’s Supper together, we will hear the scripture passages that tell the story of Jesus’ passion and death as the sanctuary gradually becomes dark. Many people say that this is their favorite service of the year. All are welcome to attend.

    Good Friday, April 14
    12 noon Ecumenical Cross Walk
    Join other Christians in Bethel in reliving Jesus’s journey to the cross. We will gather at Bishop Curtis Home and then proceed through the downtown area, stopping at several locations for a brief devotion. The walk takes about 75 minutes and concludes at FCCB where lunch will be served.

    Easter Sunday, April 16
    6:00 am Sunrise Service @ Putnum Park
    Greet the Risen Christ as Easter morning dawns with a time of reflection and celebration. Pastor Rachel will give a brief meditation and communion will be shared.

    Easter Sunday, April 16
    10:00 am Service of the Resurrection, FCCB
    Celebrate Christ’s resurrection with scripture, music and prayer. Our young people will remain with us for the entire service

    Saint Mary’s Easter Services 

    HOLY THURSDAY (April 13) 9:00am – Mo rning Prayer (no morning Ma ss)  7:00pm – Mass of the Lord’s Supper   Adoration until 11:00pm in the Church  GOOD FRIDAY (April 14)  9:00 am – Mo rning Prayer  (no morning Mass)  12:00noon – Ecumenical Way of the C ross  beginning at Bishop Curtis Homes.   3:00pm – Celebration of the Lord’s Passion   7:00pm – Sta tions of the C ross  (Day of FAST and ABSTINENCE – no eating between meals  and no meat) EAS TER S UNDAY (April 16) Masses a re celeb rated at:       5:15am Sunrise Mass at Blue Jay Orchards  (weather permitting)  7:00am, 8:30am, 10:00am, 12:00noon at the  Church  (No 5:30pm Mass on Easter Sunday)

    Walnut Hill Community Church Bethel Campus

    GOOD FRIDAY

    Please join us as we honor the Lord through two traditional Good Friday services.

    Friday, April 14 | 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

    EASTER SERVICES

    Every Easter service will have the same beautiful, worship with a live band and the same sermon.

    I CAN HELP! If you are able to help on Easter with parking, greeting or have been background checked and can serve with the children, please let Becca know at becca@walnuthillcc.org.

    Saturday, April 15 | 5 p.m.

    Join us Saturday evening as we celebrate Easter together during a special family service at 5 p.m. The worship and sermon will be identical to the Sunday morning services. Bring your friends, family … and that neighbor you just met!

    Your kids (grades 6 and under) will enjoy a fun time in their classrooms while adults gather in the Worship Center. We will all meet up after the service to enjoy delicious finger foods, a super fun egg hunt and quality time with your Walnut Hill family.

    Candy donations are being accepted for the egg hunt. Please bring your individually wrapped candy to the Kids Lobby anytime March 26-April 9.

    Sunday, April 16 | 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., & 6 p.m.

    All are welcome for a beautiful time of worship and celebration of Easter with the Walnut Hill family.

    Saint Thomas Church

    Holy Thursday 6:30 p.m. including pot-luck supper
     Good Friday 7:30 p.m.
    Easter Vigil (Saturday) 7:30 p.m.
    Easter Morning 8:00 traditional and 11:00 family mass
    Breakfast in parish hall between Easter morning services
    Bethel United Methodist Church
    EARLY EASTER WORSHIP
    Time
    9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
    EASTER FAMILY SERVICE
    Time
    11:00 AM to 12:00 PM
    Easter Sunrise

    Posted by

    Newer Post
    Older Post