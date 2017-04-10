

AT FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BETHEL

We will celebrate Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem and wave our palms with the crowd. Then we will turn with Jesus to face the cross.

Maundy Thursday, April 13, FCCB

7:30 pm Service of Communion and Tenebrae

This service re-enacts Jesus final hours with his disciples. After sharing the Lord’s Supper together, we will hear the scripture passages that tell the story of Jesus’ passion and death as the sanctuary gradually becomes dark. Many people say that this is their favorite service of the year. All are welcome to attend.

Good Friday, April 14

12 noon Ecumenical Cross Walk

Join other Christians in Bethel in reliving Jesus’s journey to the cross. We will gather at Bishop Curtis Home and then proceed through the downtown area, stopping at several locations for a brief devotion. The walk takes about 75 minutes and concludes at FCCB where lunch will be served.

Easter Sunday, April 16

6:00 am Sunrise Service @ Putnum Park

Greet the Risen Christ as Easter morning dawns with a time of reflection and celebration. Pastor Rachel will give a brief meditation and communion will be shared.

Easter Sunday, April 16

10:00 am Service of the Resurrection, FCCB

Celebrate Christ’s resurrection with scripture, music and prayer. Our young people will remain with us for the entire service