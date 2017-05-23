more trenbolone ace testosterone ethanate cycle visit our website metanabol this website read the article

buy anavar 50mg helpful site test enanthate results winstrol oral side effects trenbolone acetate dosage helpful resources trenbolone forum

Saint Mary’s 41st Annual Carnival Was Fun For All Ages

Bethel News
May 23, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

Bethel CT- Fun was had by all at the  41st annual St Mary’s School Carnival. Having the carnival downtown truly brought the Bethel community together, increasing traffic to businesses and creating a family friendly Memorial Day Parade weekend celebration.

Congratulations to the winners of the annual St. Mary Carnival Pie Contest!

1st Place: Lucca Santolamazza – Carmel  Apple Pie

2nd Place: Hannah and Zachary LaCava/Grandma Cathy – Blueberry Pie

3rd Place: Kathleen McMahon – Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Other entries:
Loretta Dalgleish – Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Mary Esposito – Apple Pie
Chris Baliko – Mothers Apple Double Crusted PieJ

Judges were :
Rev. Phil Phan, St. Mary Church
Greg Viceroy, St. Mary School Principal
Lauren Garvey, SMS ’14, IHS ’18

P1200255

 

 

P1200246

P1200235

P1200215

P1200209

P1200198

P1200192

P1200186

P1200189

P1200191

P1200152

P1200154

P1200155

P1200156

P1200162

P1200167

 

 

Posted by

Older Post