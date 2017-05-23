Saint Mary’s 41st Annual Carnival Was Fun For All Ages

Bethel CT- Fun was had by all at the 41st annual St Mary’s School Carnival. Having the carnival downtown truly brought the Bethel community together, increasing traffic to businesses and creating a family friendly Memorial Day Parade weekend celebration.

Congratulations to the winners of the annual St. Mary Carnival Pie Contest!

1st Place: Lucca Santolamazza – Carmel Apple Pie

2nd Place: Hannah and Zachary LaCava/Grandma Cathy – Blueberry Pie