Saint Mary’s 41st Annual Carnival Was Fun For All Ages

Bethel CT- Fun was had by all at the 41st annual St Mary’s School Carnival. Having the carnival downtown truly brought the Bethel community together, increasing traffic to businesses and creating a family friendly Memorial Day Parade weekend celebration.
Congratulations to the winners of the annual St. Mary Carnival Pie Contest!
1st Place: Lucca Santolamazza – Carmel Apple Pie
2nd Place: Hannah and Zachary LaCava/Grandma Cathy – Blueberry Pie
3rd Place: Kathleen McMahon – Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Other entries:
Loretta Dalgleish – Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Mary Esposito – Apple Pie
Chris Baliko – Mothers Apple Double Crusted PieJ
Judges were :
Rev. Phil Phan, St. Mary Church
Greg Viceroy, St. Mary School Principal
Lauren Garvey, SMS ’14, IHS ’18