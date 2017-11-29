Newtown Savings Bank Makes Donation to Neighbors Help Neighbors

PRESS RELEASE:

Nov 20, 2017

The Bethel Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the recent presentation of another three thousand dollar donation from corporate sponsor Newtown Savings Bank to Neighbors Help Neighbors (NHN).

Neighbors Help Neighbors was conceived by Christopher Campanaro and Samantha Baker (wife and partner in their local business BTBW, LLC Not shown) and brought to Heather Hansen O’Neill, Executive Director of the Bethel Chamber of Commerce. They worked together to create a fund where 100% of the proceeds from NHN fundraisers, along with corporate sponsors like Newtown Savings Bank, and personal donations from inspired residents go to help enhance our town. The funds go directly to helping local homeowners within Bethel, who have undergone financial challenge, to fix, update, and make safer the exterior of their homes. Painting, railings, doors, windows, landscaping, and other exterior repairs have and will be made to ensure a safer environment and enhance home value.

Most recently Arnie Nielsen from Young’s of Ridgefield; a landscaping company that specializes in property management as well as fencing of all styles, worked with NHN to clear, landscape, and make safe the exterior of a local elderly resident living alone. Her response was, “It was wonderful. I’ve been so impressed with the process and the workers. They were pleasant, worked hard, and did a great job!”

Several other projects are being assessed and are in line to be finished shortly. If you would like to fill out an application to receive assistance or to help please go to: http://www.discoverbethelct.com/nhn/

Newtown Savings Bank gave NHN a $3000 donation last year and again this year to ensure this worthy project continue to help and serve the local community. Their generosity is greatly appreciated and integral to the success of this project.

If you would like to make a donation or have any questions about this program please call the chamber office at 203-743-6500.

Pictured above from left to right:

Katie Smith, Christopher Campanaro, Heather Hansen O’Neill