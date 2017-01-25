Allie-Brennan Issues Challenge to Connecticut Democrats

On February 28th voters in Connecticut’s 32nd Senate District could have a huge impact on the balance of power in the State Senate. A win by Democrat Greg Cava could flip the State Senate to Democratic control, breaking the current 18-18 tie.

The 32nd Senate seat was vacated by Rob Kane (R) before the opening of the 2017 session. Kane resigned to become the Republican State Auditor. It’s definitely an uphill climb for Cava; the overwhelmingly Republican district includes the towns of Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Oxford, Roxbury, Southbury, Washington, Watertown and Woodbury, plus portions of Middlebury and Seymour. But turn-out for special elections is typically low, which presents us with a serious shot at the seat and helping Democrats take back the State Senate. The stakes are too high to let this one go without a serious challenge. If we are to regain any of the ground we lost in November, it will start here – at the state and local levels. We must be prepared to fight for every seat as if the future of the Democratic Party, and the direction of our nation are at stake…because that’s the reality.

I am calling on Connecticut Democrats to help Greg Cava flip the 32nd Senate seat. This is our first real test post-November 8th and it’s our chance to show the nation that we can make tough races competitive and flip seats if we are united, determined and prepared to fight.

How can you help? To participate for state election funding, Greg Cava needs to raise $11,250 of $5-$100 contributions from at least 225 residents within the 10 towns of the 32nd District. Even if you don’t live in those towns you can still donate to help Greg reach his $11,250 goal by this Friday January 27th. To contribute visit www.Cava17.com .

In the coming weeks Greg will need help making phone calls and door knocking. Please feel free to contact Aaron Schrag at (203-597-7437/ aaronschrag1@gma il.com) or Sharon Sherman (203-695-5410/ ssherman@shermtech.com).

There is a lot on the line February 28th. We can make a difference.

Raghib Allie-Brennan

Former Candidate for CT’s 2nd Assembly District