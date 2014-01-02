American Red Cross Helping Eight People After Fires Today in Newtown, Bethel

FARMINGTON, CONN., January 2, 2014 – The American Red Cross is helping eight people after fires today in Newtown and Bethel.

In Newtown, the Red Cross is helping three adults with emergency housing, food and clothing needs after a fire on Thunder Ridge Road. Red Cross volunteers Betsy Kraushaar and Tom Strang responded to assist the family.

In Bethel, the Red Cross is helping five adults with emergency housing, food and clothing needs after a fire on Putnam Park Road.

The Red Cross also provided canteen service of hot beverages, water and snacks for fire fighters at the scene. Red Cross volunteers Amy Thomas and John Lennon assisted the family. Volunteers Penny Barry and Nicki Collins staffed the canteen.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a family might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire.

American Red Cross disaster assistance is free of charge, a gift made possible by generous donations and the work of volunteers. For more information about the Red Cross and how you can help, visit www.redcross.org.

Pictures of the fire at 33 Putnam Road , Bethel Courtesy of Rob Fish