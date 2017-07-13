American Red Cross Helping Nine Families After Bethel Fire

Bethel, CT (July 13, 2017) – The American Red Cross is helping nine families – eleven adults – five children after a fire today on Greenwood Avenue, Bethel. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs. Responders included: John Lennon, Amy Thomas, Claudia Berry and Nastia Karpoukhina.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.

Those affected will meet with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and commitment of our volunteers.

For more information about the Red Cross visit redcross.org and for information on our home fire preparedness campaign visit: http://www.redcross.org/local/ri/schedule-a-visit or call 1-877-287-3327 and press option 1.