ANNUAL BETHEL HIGH NJROTC CHRISTMAS TREE PICK-UP SATURDAY- JANUARY 7th

Please support the Bethel High School Navy JROTC program and let them pick up your Christmas tree to recycle it. All trees will be mulched and taken to a local farm. PLEASE have trees out by 9am. Trucks will be out picking up trees between 9am-Noon. (Snow date is Sunday, 12-3 PM)

A $10.00 donation is suggested and goes toward Educational Programs for our cadets.

PLEASE make checks out to “Bethel NJROTC Boosters” and leave in an envelope taped inside your storm door or other accessible area.

Any Bethel residents interested in helping our cadets please E-mail: BETHELNJROTCBOOSTERS@GMAIL.COM OR AFTER 6 PM CALL 203-794-8600 Ext. 101, and leave a message with your name, address & phone #.