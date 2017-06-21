Aquarion Water Company Advises Customers To Refuse Entrance Without A Scheduled Appointment

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. – June 20, 2017 – Aquarion advises residents and business owners to refuse entrance into their home or business unless they have a scheduled appointment and see company-issued photo identification. Indoor utility work is only being completed by scheduled appointment.

“Aquarion Water Company employees follow strict protocols when entering customers’ homes and businesses, which include showing the customer an Aquarion photo ID,” said Charles V. Firlotte, Aquarion President and CEO. “We also encourage customers to call our Customer Service Center prior to allowing entry.”

Aquarion Water Company employees and contractors are required to carry company-issued photo identification at all times and to present such identification upon request when entering a customer’s home. If a worker cannot produce identification, customers should not allow entrance into their home or business and should immediately contact the police.

Anyone who has further questions or would like to confirm a scheduled appointment may contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 203-445-7310. Customers outside the Greater Bridgeport area can call 1-800-732-9678.

