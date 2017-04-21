Aquarion Water Company to Improve Chimney Heights Water Mains in Bethel

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. – April 20, 2017 – Aquarion Water Company announced a water main cleaning program to ensure that customers in Bethel continue to receive the highest quality water. Work to improve water mains in the Chimney Heights system will begin on Monday, April 24 and continue throughThursday, April 27.

While Aquarion crews are cleaning the water mains, customers may notice some discoloration in their water. This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally-occurring minerals that settle in water mains.

Customers are encouraged to store tap water in the refrigerator ahead of time for drinking and cooking. If the water is discolored, customers should delay washing clothes until the water is clear.

The work in Bethel will be done between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm daily. The following streets will be affected:

Adams Dr, Apple Tree Rd, Benedict Rd, Brookview Ct, Budd Drive, Buff Ln, Cedar Dr, Chimney Dr, Colonial Dr, Far Horizons Dr, Fox Den Rd, Green Pasture Rd, Hearthstone Dr, Hillcrest Rd, Hilldale Ln, Hollyberry Dr, Meckauer Cir, North Hearthstone Dr, Oak Ridge Rd, Old Field Dr, Old Hawleyville Rd, Partridge Dr, Payne Rd, Pondview Dr, Pound Sweet Hill, Quaker Ridge Rd, Ridgedale Rd, Rockwell Rd, Sand Hill Rd, Shelter Rock Rd, Sky Edge Dr, Sky Edge Ln, Stony Hill Rd/Rte 6, Terrace Dr, Walnut Hill Rd, Westview Dr, Wine Sap Run, Woodlawn Dr.

This information is also available at www.aquarionwater.com under alert listings. Customers can contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678 with questions.

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 625,000 people in 51 cities and towns throughout Connecticut, as well as serving customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, Conn., it has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices.

