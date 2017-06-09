Attention Bethel Dog Owners – Annual Dog License Expires on June 30

Dog Licensing for the State of CT. began on June 1st. Reminder letters have been mailed out. A copy of the current rabies vaccination certificate is required. The letter will indicate if the dogs records require updating.The fee is $8.00 for spayed or neutered dogs and $19.00 for those that are not spayed or neutered. After July 1, late fees will be added.

June is “dog month”. This means that each year during the month of June animal owners must renew their dog’s license to remain current. Registering your dog can be done in person or through the mail. The dog license is valid from July 1st through June 30th. There is a $1.00 penalty fee incurred for each month that the license fails to be renewed.

Contact the Animal Control Officer at 203-778-7424 or the Bethel Police Department routine calls at 203-743-5500 with further questions.