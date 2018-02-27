Benefit Dinner for Mike Tamburino & Family

Bethel Community Links
February 27, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Mike has been diagnosed with ALS. The Tamburino family has donated their time and talents to the Bethel community for years and now it is our turn to give back. Will you help?
Saturday March 3, 2018 6:00 pm
Bethel United Methodist Church – 141 Greenwood Ave. Bethel CT4 course Dinner with Dessert Buffet
Tickets are only $40.00 per person
All proceeds will go directly to the Tamburino Family

For tickets or information please click on document link below

 View Attached Document
 Sign up to receive a reminder of this event by email or text.

Posted by

Bio Test2

Newer Post
Older Post