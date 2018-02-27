Benefit Dinner for Mike Tamburino & Family

Mike has been diagnosed with ALS. The Tamburino family has donated their time and talents to the Bethel community for years and now it is our turn to give back. Will you help?Saturday March 3, 2018 6:00 pmBethel United Methodist Church – 141 Greenwood Ave. Bethel CT4 course Dinner with Dessert BuffetTickets are only $40.00 per personAll proceeds will go directly to the Tamburino Family

For tickets or information please click on document link below