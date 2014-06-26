Berry School Has A New Principal

Danielle Legnard a long-time Bethel resident and 18 year veteran of New Canaan Public has been appointed as the new Berry School Principal.

Dr. Kevin Smith the superintendant of schools sent out the following announcement.

Forty six candidates applied for the Berry School principalship. After a review of applications, nine candidates were put forward for interviews. The pool was very strong and included candidates who had extensive background in elementary education. Several candidates possessed doctorates. The interview process consisted of three rounds. The first round committee was chaired by Ms. Soucy and was comprised of teachers, parents, administrators, and Mr. Craybas represented the Board of Education.

Three candidates were recommended for a second round interview. The second round interview committee consisted of Dr. Jordan, Dr. Brooks, Ms. DiBiase, Ms. Rutledge, Mr. Craybas, and me.

Candidates were subjected to a very intensive interview. From that round, 2 candidates were brought back for a third interview with the same committee. Danielle Legnard comes to us with 18 years of experience working in the New Canaan Public Schools. She began her career as an elementary classroom teacher. Recognized for her exemplary work in the classroom, Danielle was promoted in 2001 to Literacy specialist and then to Math Specialist. In these roles, Danielle was responsible for developing the curriculum, providing professional development to staff, and supporting teachers in the classroom.

In 2012, Danielle was promoted to K-5 Math Coordinator for New Canaan Public Schools. Danielle expanded her responsibilities and supervised the district Elementary Mathematics Team, supervised the district mathematics specialists, provided coaching and support to classroom teachers and also served as a member of the district Student Study Team and Response to Intervention Team. Danielle was instrumental in improving New Canaan’s practices for examining student work and developing protocols to implement interventions. Danielle was responsible for aligning the mathematics curriculum to Common Core Standards and participated on the State Network of Educators Digital Library Team for the Smarter Balanced Assessment.

Ms. Legnard is an accomplished author. She has published several articles including “The Math Promise: Celebrating math at home and school;” “Mathematical Mind Journeys: Awakening minds to computational fluency;” “Empowering Teachers;” and “Math Workshop: The recipe for every young mathematician’s appetite.” She was a nominee for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and serves as an adjunct professor and program developer at Sacred Heart University for the Certificate of Advanced Studies in Mathematics and Science program. Danielle is a member of Atomic – the Association of Teachers of Mathematics and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She has presented at both local and national conferences for these organizations.

Ms. Legnard earned a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Manhattanville College, a Masters of Arts in Elementary of Education from Sacred Heart University, and a Sixth Year Degree in Educational Leadership also from Sacred Heart. Danielle’s references describe her as highly professional, extremely energetic, highly collaborative and committed to children. Her supervisors from New Canaan are very sorry to see her depart. Danielle’s passion, values, expertise, and very clear and evident desire to serve children here in Bethel lead to her selection as the candidate for the Berry School principalship. Throughout the selection process Danielle kept returning to the theme of collaborating on behalf of children. She demonstrated a commitment to do whatever it takes to help all children succeed and an openness to life-long learning that is critical for any school leader in today’s world. Ms. Legnard will be a strong fit for Berry School and for Bethel Public Schools.

Please join me in welcoming Danielle to Bethel Public Schools. She will begin her service July 1st.