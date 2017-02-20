Bethel Board Of Education School Budget

From Dr, Carver,

The Board of Education has approved the 2017-2018 Superintendent’s recommended budget. We will be presenting that budget to the Board of Selectman and Board of Finance on February 22, 2017 at 6:30 PM in the Municipal Center, Conference Room A. We would encourage parents to attend to learn more about the proposed budget. Last week in my newsletter, I mentioned the Governor’s proposed cuts education cuts to Bethel. In that letter, I only mentioned the cut to ECS ($3.8 million). Now we have more information, with the total being $4.2 million (ECS, Special Education Excess Cost Grant and Town Contributions to the Teacher’s Retirement System). That type of cut would devastate our system.

I continue to encourage you to let our local delegation and governor know how you feel about those cuts.  Governor Dannel Malloy – Email Contact for Dannel Malloy  Senator Toni Boucher – Toni.Boucher@cga.ct.gov – 800-842-1421  Senator Mike McLachlan – Michael.McLachlan@cga.ct.gov – 203-743-3147  Representative Stephen Harding – Stephen.Harding@cga.ct.gov – 860-240-8700  Representative Will Duff – William.Duff@cga.ct.gov – 860-241-0100

I will be offering testimony to the Appropriations committee next week on the effects of the cuts to the district. I would encourage you to let those committee members know your thoughts on the cuts.

Here are the names and emails of members on the appropriation committee:

Gayle Slossberg Co-Chair D gayle.slossberg.@cga.ct.gov

Christopher Rosario Co-Chair D christopher.rosario@cga.ct.gov

Heather Somers Co-Chair R heather.somers@cga.ct.gov

Noreen Kokorunda Ranking Member R noreen.kokorunda@cga.ct.gov