Bethel Budget Town Meeting Set For April 3rd

The next step in the budget process is the Town Meeting. The purpose of the town meeting is to approve a budget and set the date for the referendum (or vote) of the budget. By Town Charter, at that meeting Bethel residents can only reduce the amount recommended by the Board of Finance, not increase it. Residents who are registered voters can vote to support or reject any motions made at the meeting. Once a budget is approved the date for the referendum will be set.

The Town Meeting is scheduled for next Monday, April 3rd at 7:30 PM at Bethel High School Auditorium. Babysitting will be provided. This is an important meeting for parents and community members to attend.