Bethel Celebrates 4th Of July With Annual 8k Race

Bethel CT- 468 runners from near and far came out to run Bethel’s Annual 8k Race. This is the most runners out of all the races. When former cross-country coach John DeMille decided to hold an event to keep his high school runners in shape during the summer a tradition was born. In 1965, few people were seen running along the side streets of Bethel .Today more people run than ever before from all over CT and NY and Bethel wouldn’t be Bethel without the John DeMille Firecracker 8K Road Race.

The course has changed over the years from 5.6 miles to 8K (4.97 miles) A kids race have been added but the race has endured for over 40 years making it one of the oldest foot races in the state.

The event began at 8 a.m. in front of the Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center with the Kids Mini Cracker race that was for children ages 3 through 10 and the fun walk at 8:30. Over 400 runners came out to run despite the heat and humidity.

The main event kicked off at 9 a.m.with First Selectmen Matt Knickerbocker wishing all the runners good luck at P.T. Barnum Square.

Top 3 male runners were

1st. Glarius Rop, 33 from Agawam Ma. Time 25:05

2nd. William Sanders ,30 Wethersfield CT. Time 25:39

3rd. Kevin Hoyt , 17 , Newton CT. Time 26:34

Top 3 female runners were

1st. Jennifer Golf , 37 Greensboro ,NC , Time :30:56

2nd. Pascaline Jerotich ,22, Agawam Ma. Time :32:05

3rd. Lucia MariaMoraes ,43, Danbury CT. Time :32:25

All Race proceeds will go to The SCOTTY Fund .