Bethel CT brings Public Art to the Community with a New Exhibit Opening May 6th

Bethel Arts will be hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening reception on Saturday, May 6th from 5-7 p.m. for the 2017-2018 Outdoor Sculpture Tour. The ribbon cutting will take on the Municipal Center lawn followed by a reception at the Bethel Public Library.

This year’s exhibit is being curated by renowned sculpture, David Boyajian, whose sculpture barn in New Fairfield, CT is home to creative works ranging from metal sculptures to works on paper and hosts an array of exhibits throughout the year representing a wide variety of artists.

The juried exhibit includes 11 sculptures from artists Thomas Manning, Matt Rink and Sarah Bade, Justin Perlman, Jodi Carlson, Steven Brooks, B.A. D’Alessandro, Daniel Lewis, Richard Pitt, Kate Winn, David Boyajian and Todd Austin.

Bethel Arts is a community-based nonprofit organization that seeks to promote, build and support all facets of the arts and creative culture in the town of Bethel, CT. Membership includes area artists of all sorts, educators, businesses and audiences that know the importance of building and sustaining a vibrant creative community. From music to theatre to visual arts to new media, Bethel Arts aims to generate an atmosphere of collaboration, growth, and vitality in Bethel.

Bethel Arts’ Artspace is a gallery and event space at 91 Greenwood Avenue that is open to the public.

For more information, visit www.BethelArtsCT.org.