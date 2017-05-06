Bethel Democrats Gather for 4th Annual Town Clean Up Day

On May 6th, members of the Bethel Democratic Town Committee and volunteers of all ages joined together at the Bethel Public Library to weed gardens, clean up trash and plant flowers.

“I was glad to be here and share the volunteer experience with my husband and son,” said volunteer Rebecca Hussey. “We met some new folks, and made a little bit of the town prettier.”



In its 4th year, this annual tradition was started by former Vice-Chairwoman Diana Carlino to “make a meaningful and immediate improvement in the town.”

“We take pride in our community” said Raghib Allie-Brennan, Vice-Chairman of the Democratic Town Committee. “Today is about people stepping up and giving a little extra of their time (and Saturday morning rest) to help spruce up our town.”

“We look forward to each opportunity to help improve our town and thank everyone who donated their time and flowers,” said Don Goodrich, Democrat Town Committee member and Inland Wetlands Commission Chair.

Those interested in learning more about the Bethel Democrats can follow them at facebook.com/BethelDemocrats or visit their website at Betheldemocrats.com.