Bethel Dems Elect Raghib Allie-Brennan Vice-Chairman

Bethel, CT – The Bethel Democratic Town Committee (DTC) on Wednesday evening unanimously elected Raghib Allie-Brennan as Vice Chairman.

“Raghib has been an outstanding leader for the Democratic Party in our area,” said Chairman Nick Vitti. “After running a competitive race this past year for state representative, Raghib has consistently shown that he has the ideas, passion and skills to energize and organize Democrats, not only in Bethel, but throughout the region. He will be a tremendous addition to the Committee’s leadership team.”

The Bethel DTC also voted to welcome 5 new Town Committee members.

“Its exciting to see the party rally behind a dynamic leader like Raghib,” said First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker. “We are proud to elect Raghib and I look forward to working with him and the new members of the DTC to strengthen the Democratic Party here in town.”

Newly elected Vice Chairman Allie-Brennan offered thanks to the Bethel Democrats.

“I want to thank my fellow Democrats for having the faith and confidence in me to help lead the Bethel Democratic Party forward,” Raghib said. “It’s time we leveled the playing field on our town boards and that begins with fostering a strong bench of candidates and engaging the grassroots. Most importantly, I look forward to meeting with our neighbors, listening to their viewpoints and concerns and helping to communicate the message of who we are, and what we stand for. I am eager to start laying the groundwork for critical 2017 and 2018 elections. Let’s get to work!”

A former Congressional adviser, Allie-Brennan ran a strong and competitive campaign in 2016 for Connecticut’s 2nd Assembly District, losing by a close margin. He is a board member for Triangle Community Center in Norwalk and currently works with Connecticut small business owners to support job creation by helping them secure grants and business loans.