Bethel Education Foundation’s Annual Barnum Ball Support Innovation in the Classroom

BETHEL, CT – The Bethel Education Foundation (BEF) hosts its 11th annual Barnum Ball on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 6:30pm to midnight at the Ethan Allen Hotel, Danbury, CT.

Tickets for the event can be purchased now through Tuesday, March 7th at www.BethelEdFoundation.org for $80 per person (table of 10 is $750). Attendance is anticipated to top 250 guests. All proceeds will support the Education Foundation’s mission of supporting innovation, creativity and excellence in learning in our schools and the Bethel community through grants to teachers. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has awarded over 118 grants totaling more than $405,000.

“The Barnum Ball is the Education Foundation’s biggest annual event, delivering a terrific evening of socializing and entertainment to raise awareness and money for educational innovation,” said Heather Pontonio, Board President and event co-chair.

The event features dinner, dancing and live & silent auctions. To date, the Foundation has secured auction items that include Yankees tickets, a ride to school on a Bethel Fire Truck, spa treatments, kids’ summer camps and much more. The event begins with a 2-hour open bar and continues with seated dinner.

Local business sponsors for the event include Ingersoll Auto of Danbury, Capri’s Pizzeria, A New Beginning Spa, Bart’s Tree Service, Elmer’s Diner, Danbury Hospital, Honda of Danbury, Famous Pizza, Memry, Morgan Stanley,

Union Savings Bank, and Urgent Care of Danbury.

Additional information on the event is available at www.BethelEdFoundation.org, or on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

ABOUT THE BETHEL EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The Bethel Education Foundation launched in 2007 with the mission of promoting innovation, creativity, and excellence in learning for our children and the Bethel community. Since then, the Foundation has made more than 118 grants valued at over $405,000. The 2016-17 grants directly impact students throughout the school district and fund a range of teacher-inspired inquiry- and project-based learning designed to engage students. This year’s requests focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs and flexible seating options. Grants include Sprout Computers, 3-D pens, Graphing Calculators, wobble chairs, and kinesthetic tables. For further information, visit: www.BethelEdFoundation.org.