Bethel FD Fire – EMS Run Totals for the Month of December and Year End Totals

Fire

There were a total of 25 calls for the fire Department for the Month of December

Automatic Alarms – 12

Structure Fire – 1

Motor Vehicle – 1

Wires down – 1

Carbon Monoxide – 3

Rescue Calls – 2

Brush Fires – 1

EMS Assist – 1

Investigation – 3

EMS

There were a total of 85 EMS runs for the Month of November.

Yearly Run Summary

There was a total of 1793 runs for this past year. The EMS side dominated the call total for this year amounting to 1404 of the total with the Fire side representing 389 total calls. This is a dramatic decrease over years past.

Captains Corner

As we have now had a couple of substantial snowfall events already this year, what better time to think about shoveling safety. Shoveling snow, particularly the snow we often get at the beginning and end of the Winter season can be very strenuous.

Our bodies are great at adapting to many conditions and workloads however work like this can be very hard, heavy, and becomes an out of the ordinary physical stress to your system so here are a few tips to help you adjust to it.

Warm up to the work, take your time and find a pace you can handle. If you have a bit of time stretch a little after you started.

Drink plenty of fluids while you shovel. People sometimes forget shoveling is really no different than any type of exercise and are less inclined to keep hydrated due to the lower temperature.

Take frequent breaks.

Lift with your legs, not with your back.

Take smaller amount of snow than the shovel can handle, as it is easier to take many smaller shovels more frequently that tiring yourself out with huge shovelfuls

Most important – If for any reason you have any medical condition that prevents you from strenuous activity, please consider calling a plow, or finding someone to else to do it for you.

Stay Safe and have a Great 2017 !!

Brendan P Ryan

Captain

Bethel Fire Department