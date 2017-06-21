Bethel Firecracker Race Turns 52

The Bethel Firecracker 8k is back Tuesday July 4th

SPONSORED BY: BETHEL PARKS & RECREATION

TIME: 8:00 a.m. Kids Mini Cracker Races: 3-9 years old LOCATION: 1 SCHOOL STREET 9:00 a.m. 8K Road Race Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center Bethel, CT 06801 ENTRY FEE: Road Race Pre-Registered $25.00, after June 24th through race day $30.00 60+ Racers $20.00 Kids Mini Cracker $5.00 AMENITIES: Tech Shirt and Race packets to first 400 ‘Pre-registered’ runners. *Pick up of Shirt & packet is day of race only. T-shirts to first 100 Mini Cracker runners. *Mini Cracker shirt sizes are limited and will be allotted on a first come first serve basis, therefore for “Mini Cracker” only, shirt sizes are not guaranteed.

$200.00 Cash Prize to the first place male and first place female to complete the road race. $100.00 Cash Prize to the second place male and second place female to complete the road race. $50.00 Cash Prize to the third place male and third place female to complete the road race. Woodbridge Running Company/Brookfield gift certificate to the top finishers in each category and to the first Bethel Male and Bethel Female to complete the road race.

Awards given to top three male and female runners in each of the following age category: 14 &under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+ Chip timing and split time, with finish time posted at the end of road race by Fast Track Timing, LLC. Water stations and refreshments will be available to all participants. Musical Entertainment! REGISTRATION: Online Registration: Click here for ONLINE registration!! (till 12:00pm on July 1st) Mail Application and Entry Fee to: Eileen Earle, Race Director Bethel Parks & Recreation 203-794-8531 1 School Street Bethel, CT 06801 Make checks payable to: Bethel Parks & Recreation.

Course Map



Race Form (for mail in)