Bethel High Cadet Selected As #1 Cadet In CT

Congratulations to Cadet Patrick Joyce of the Bethel High School Navy JROTC. Patrick, who is a perpetual honors student, varsity athlete and leader in NJROTC, was selected by the CT Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution as the #1 Cadet in Connecticut (out of 13 schools with JROTC in the state). He will receive a $500 cash award and silver medallion w/ribbon bar and star to be awarded at Annual State Meeting on Saturday April 22. He will also represent our state in the national competition in May.