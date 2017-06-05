Bethel High Music Students Win Big At Annual Music In The Parks Festival

On Friday, May 12, Bethel High Band, Choir and Orchestra students attended the annual Music in the Parks Festival. This year’s event took place at locations near Springfield, MA with the awards ceremony held at Six Flags New England in Agawam, MA. Schools from New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut were in attendance. BHS received awards in the following categories: Best Overall High School String Orchestra 1st Place, AA* High School String Orchestra with Superior Rating 1st Place, AA High School Treble Choir with Superior Rating 2nd Place, AA High School Mixed Choir with Excellent Rating 2nd Place, AA High School Concert Band with Excellent Rating *AA category given to High Schools with 750 students in total student population.