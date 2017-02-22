Bethel High School – Class of 1997 20 Year High School Reunion

Bethel News
February 22, 2017
Join your former BHS Class of ’97 classmates for an evening of hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and dancing.

Saturday ,July 8th 2017 at 7pm

Redding Roadhouse

406 Redding Road  Redding CT.

TICKETS:
Early Bird Admission: $55/person*
*Available until 5/1/2017
Regular Admission: $60/person

 

To purchase tickets click here 

Includes:

  • Admission for one (1) to private indoor/outdoor event
  • Two (2) complimentary drinks [followed by cash bar]
  • Pasta dinner with salad
  • Variety of small plates/appetizers served all evening
  • Live DJ/dancing during the three hour event
  • Photo Booth

We truly hope to make this a night to remember, reminisce, and to make some new memories. Guests are welcome! When purchasing tickets for +1s, please include their full name for our guest list.

PLEASE NOTE: If you do not have a PayPal account and would like to purchase your ticket(s) through an alternative format (i.e. Venmo or bank check), please contact the host. Thank you.

BHS Class OF 97

