Bethel Historical Society To Host Masquerade Ball Fundraiser

Join The Bethel Historical Society for the inaugural Masquerade Ball fundraiser, Saturday October 21st 2017 6:30-m=10:30 pm at Michael’s at the Grove to benefit the restoration of the 1842 Meeting House located at 40 Main St. in Bethel, CT. The night will include dinner, drinks, dancing, a live and silent auction, a presentation by Town Historian Patrick T. Wilde, and a costume contest! Costumes are STRONGLY encouraged. Please join us for a wonderful event benefting a wonderful cause that will help preserve the rich and illustrious history of the town we call home. Tickets at www.bethelhistoricalsociet y.com