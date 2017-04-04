Bethel Historical Society Receives Generous Gift

The Bethel Historical Society wishes to thank the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust for their recent generous gift of $4,600 to the Bethel Historical Society.

Their donation will be used to complete our website section of our Museum in the Streets, highlighting about 30 historic Bethel locations.

We invite you to view our website at bethelhistoricalsociety.com to take a tour through the sites that are the first group to be installed in downtown Bethel. We are very proud of the work the Historical Society Directors have completed to date. Stop back and view the site again as it will continue to grow over the next several months.

The Bethel Historical Society is grateful for the support the Trust has shown us.