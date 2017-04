Bethel hosted an LGBTQ Pride Parade Sunday afternoon. The idea came from two Bethel Middle School students, Hailey Gesler and Marcella Antunes who did a project on LGBTQ for their reading/la project. The toic was a specific social problem and it’s affect on an individual.

People of all ages from and around Bethel enjoyed the parade along with vendors, a food truck, music, speeches and a live performance by Wrabel, a Los Angeles singer-songwriter.