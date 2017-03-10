Bethel Library To host Annual Gardening Series sponsored by the Bethel Garden Club

Calling all gardeners and nature-lovers! Spring is in the air­ so come to the Bethel Public Library and get inspired and enlightened! The Bethel Public Library is pleased once again to host the Annual Gardening Series sponsored by the Bethel Garden Club. The series begins March 20 with “40+ Great Plants for New England Gardens” presented by Karen Bussolini, acclaimed garden writer and photographer.

Find out which plants are the most rugged, low-maintenance, deer-resistant, and beautiful choices to make your garden the best it can be! Karen’s books will be available for sale and signing, too. On April 3, see “Butterflies of the World” presented by John Root, popular nature educator. Learn how to attract our native species to the garden, and have the opportunity to purchase butterfly-friendly plants from John.

The series concludes on April 26 with “Early American Garden Design” presented by Krista Fiorini, Master Gardener and Bethel Historical Society Board Member. Take a virtual stroll through gardens of the 1600s-1800s and learn about the history of American garden design. There also will be a Q&A session for expert, practical gardening advice from Krista.

All three programs are for gardeners of all experience levels, as well as for nature-lovers. Programs are completely free of charge, and run from 6:30 to 7:45 pm at the Bethel Public Library, 189 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel. Registration is required, and attending registrants will be eligible for coupons to the Bethel Garden Club’s May Plant Sale. Register through the Library’s online calendar at www.bethellibrary.org or by calling 203-794-8756 x4. All programs held at the Bethel Public Library are open to the public and meet accessibility requirements for the disabled. Those needing special accommodations should contact the Library at least two weeks prior to the program date.