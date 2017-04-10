  • how to download 3ds max squashpetange.lu software photoshop cost of photoshop cs6 extended and teacher edition software

    • Bethel High Students Participate In Community Service Around Town

    Bethel News
    April 10, 2017
    A+ A-
    Email Print
    Bethel High Students Participate In Community Service Around Town

    On April 5th, Bethel High School  9th graders were on and off school grounds performing various acts of community service. This event is unlike anything they have ever done at Bethel High School. This is thanks to their new Applied Studies teacher, Jennipher Israelite, And the help of many staff and community members. Students earned five hours toward the 60 hours of community service required for graduation. Some of these community service activities included:
    On School Grounds:

    Creative Community Art Tile Project: in BHS Artrooms

    Making Puppets for Women’s Center: in BHS Cafeteria

    Making Tiaras for Scotty Fund Picnic: in BHS Cafeteria

    BHS Reads Crew: BHS Learning Commons

    Baking Cookies for Scotty Fund Families in Ms. Brill’s Rm

    Painting Varsity Baseball and Softball Dugouts on fields

    Gardening at Berry School Garden

    Working with Elementary School Students: Berry, Rockwell and Johnson

    OFF-School Grounds:

    ROTC was downtown doing work for Brotherhood in Action, Bethel Patriotic Association, VFW, PT Barnum Square, American Legion, Blue Star Memorial, Bethel Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce, Municipal Center

    Students cleaned up at Bennett and Meckauer Parks

    Music students performed at Maplewood

    Students played BINGO with seniors in the Senior Center and with patients at Bethel Health Care

    Students did various office tasks at HVCASA and cleaning up the Ben’s Bells Studio

    Students worked in the Teen Section of the Bethel Public Library

    Photos courtesy of Dan DeBlois

    community 12

    community 11

    community 10

     

     

     

     

    community 9

     

    community 8

    community 7

    comunity 6

    community 5

    community 4

    community 3

    community2

    community day

    Posted by

    Newer Post
    Older Post