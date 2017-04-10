Bethel High Students Participate In Community Service Around Town

On April 5th, Bethel High School 9th graders were on and off school grounds performing various acts of community service. This event is unlike anything they have ever done at Bethel High School. This is thanks to their new Applied Studies teacher, Jennipher Israelite, And the help of many staff and community members. Students earned five hours toward the 60 hours of community service required for graduation. Some of these community service activities included:

On School Grounds:

Creative Community Art Tile Project: in BHS Artrooms

Making Puppets for Women’s Center: in BHS Cafeteria

Making Tiaras for Scotty Fund Picnic: in BHS Cafeteria

BHS Reads Crew: BHS Learning Commons

Baking Cookies for Scotty Fund Families in Ms. Brill’s Rm

Painting Varsity Baseball and Softball Dugouts on fields

Gardening at Berry School Garden

Working with Elementary School Students: Berry, Rockwell and Johnson

OFF-School Grounds:

ROTC was downtown doing work for Brotherhood in Action, Bethel Patriotic Association, VFW, PT Barnum Square, American Legion, Blue Star Memorial, Bethel Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce, Municipal Center

Students cleaned up at Bennett and Meckauer Parks

Music students performed at Maplewood

Students played BINGO with seniors in the Senior Center and with patients at Bethel Health Care

Students did various office tasks at HVCASA and cleaning up the Ben’s Bells Studio

Students worked in the Teen Section of the Bethel Public Library

Photos courtesy of Dan DeBlois