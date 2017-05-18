Bethel Memorial Day Annual Parade Is This Sunday

Wreaths will be placed at the Doughboy Statue in P.T. Barnum Park and at the Soldiers, Sailors, Marine Monument in Center Cemetery at Noon.



The Annual Memorial Day Parade will start a 2 p.m. Parade participants will gather at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Grassy Plain Street . Marchers will parade down Greenwood Ave to Pt. Barnum Square and turn left onto School street.

The parade will end in front of the Hurgin Municipal Center , and services will be held on the front steps.