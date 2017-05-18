autocad educational license serial and product key microsoft office serial key microsoft visio 2016
Bethel Memorial Day Annual Parade Is This Sunday

Bethel News
May 18, 2017
Bethel CT-  Bethel will be the place to be on Sunday May 21st  as the town will celebrate Memorial Day.

 Wreaths will be placed at the Doughboy Statue in P.T. Barnum Park and at the Soldiers, Sailors, Marine Monument in  Center Cemetery at Noon. 

The  Annual Memorial Day Parade will start a 2 p.m. Parade participants will gather at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Grassy Plain Street . Marchers will parade down Greenwood Ave  to Pt. Barnum Square and  turn left onto School street.

The parade will end in front of the Hurgin Municipal Center , and services will be held on the front steps.

