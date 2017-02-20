Bethel Middle School To Host First Annual Color Run

Bethel Middle School welcomes you to join us as we run, walk, and jog while raising funds for the 7th grade Nature’s Classroom trip, April 22, 2017 – 9:00 am –
Bethel Middle School Campus. Nature’s Classroom gives students and teachers the chance to experience education from another perspective, outside the walls of the classroom. After spending 5 days here, living and learning together, students develop a sense of community, a confidence in themselves and an appreciation for others that carries over to the school community.
Our Facebook page is Bethel Middle School “My School Color Run”. Please Like our page to receive all updates about this event, and Share it so we can spread the word!
This fun run/walk is open to EVERYONE in the community and we hope to see you there!
The My School Color Run is an untimed fun run/walk featuring a 5K cross country course on the grounds of the school complex. Throughout the course participants will experience color splash zones where they’ll be doused in color and end with a final color toss celebration!
Check in starts at 7:30am
Run/walk begins at 9:00am
REGISTER EARLY!
Registration includes a race bib, color packet, t-shirt, water and a healthy snack, only if you sign up before 3/20/17. You can pick up your items at the registration table the day of the event. Paper registration forms are available upon request. People who register after 3/20 can wear a white shirt and purchase a color packet (while supplies last)
Visit the baked goods table and snack table. Extra color packets will be on sale for $4/each
Dawn Fawcett- dawnfaw@aol.com
Lori Mott- lorimott828@yahoo.com
SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS WHEN YOU REGISTER
#myschoolcolorrun #bethelmscr
AND don’t forget to share your pictures before/after the event!