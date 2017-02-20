Bethel Middle School To Host First Annual Color Run

The My School Color Run is an untimed fun run/walk featuring a 5K cross country course on the grounds of the school complex. Throughout the course participants will experience color splash zones where they’ll be doused in color and end with a final color toss celebration!

Check in starts at 7:30am

Run/walk begins at 9:00am

REGISTER EARLY!

Registration includes a race bib, color packet, t-shirt, water and a healthy snack, only if you sign up before 3/20/17. You can pick up your items at the registration table the day of the event. Paper registration forms are available upon request. People who register after 3/20 can wear a white shirt and purchase a color packet (while supplies last)

Visit the baked goods table and snack table. Extra color packets will be on sale for $4/each

Dawn Fawcett- dawnfaw@aol.com

Lori Mott- lorimott828@yahoo.com

SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS WHEN YOU REGISTER

#myschoolcolorrun #bethelmscr

AND don’t forget to share your pictures before/after the event!