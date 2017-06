Movie Nights on the Municipal Center Front Lawn are BACK!! Admission is FREE. Bring your family and friends along with blankets and chairs. The movie begins at dusk, BUT there will be a popcorn and drink concession stand for $1.00 starting at 7:00 pm. Sponsored b

Sing will be showing on Thursday June 29th

Moana will be showing on Thursday July 27th

All movies are rated PG