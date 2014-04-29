Bethel Public School Teacher and Pillar Of the Year Awards Go To…..

Bethel CT – The results are out for Teacher of the Year and Pillar of the year for the Bethel Public Schools .

Each school staff has selected its Teacher of the Year:

Bethel High School – Rebecca Lacey, Art Teacher

Bethel Middle School – Thomas Rombilus, Music Teacher

R.M.T. Johnson School – Jennifer Trzcinski, Grade 5 Teacher

F. A. Berry School – Danielle Dispenza, Grade 1 Teacher

A. H. Rockwell School – Shannon Carrizzo, Grade 2 Teacher

Each school staff as well as district staff have selected its Pillar of Bethel award to honor those who have contributed extraordinary service to the schools:

Bethel High School – Joan Oldham, Paraprofessional

Bethel Middle School – Heather Michalski, Secretary to Assistant Principals

R.M.T. Johnson School – Francis Boucher, Custodian

F. A. Berry School – Shari Kliegl, ABA Provider

A. H. Rockwell School – Michael Miska, Custodian

Systemwide – Dr. Kristen Brooks, F.A. Berry School Principal

Rookie Teachers of the Year recognizes those outstanding teachers beginning their careers:

Bethel High School – Thomas Fox, Science Teacher

Bethel Middle School – Colleen Szabo, Grade 8 Teacher

R.M.T. Johnson School – Kelly Mohr, Grade 4 Teacher

F. A. Berry School – Brian Stroh, Kindergarten Teacher

A. H. Rockwell School – Katie Icasuriaga, Grade 1 Teacher

The annual CHAMP Award recognizes:

C-Commitment H-Honesty A-Attitude M-Motivator P-Pride

The CHAMP Award represents a champion for Bethel Schools and community:

Bethel Education Foundation

Friends of Bethel Award recognizes those who generously contribute to the Bethel Public Schools, demonstrating a positive influence in uniting school and community, and are recognized as role models for others:

Periklis Anastasakis & the Anastasakis Family, Famous Pizza