Bethel Public School Teacher and Pillar Of the Year Awards Go To…..

Bethel CT – The results are out for Teacher of the Year and Pillar of the year for the Bethel Public Schools .
Each school staff has selected its Teacher of the Year:
Bethel High School – Rebecca Lacey, Art Teacher
Bethel Middle School – Thomas Rombilus, Music Teacher
R.M.T. Johnson School – Jennifer Trzcinski, Grade 5 Teacher
F. A. Berry School – Danielle Dispenza, Grade 1 Teacher
A. H. Rockwell School – Shannon Carrizzo, Grade 2 Teacher
Each school staff as well as district staff have selected its Pillar of Bethel award to honor those who have contributed extraordinary service to the schools:
Bethel High School – Joan Oldham, Paraprofessional
Bethel Middle School – Heather Michalski, Secretary to Assistant Principals
R.M.T. Johnson School – Francis Boucher, Custodian
F. A. Berry School – Shari Kliegl, ABA Provider
A. H. Rockwell School – Michael Miska, Custodian
Systemwide – Dr. Kristen Brooks, F.A. Berry School Principal
Rookie Teachers of the Year recognizes those outstanding teachers beginning their careers:
Bethel High School – Thomas Fox, Science Teacher
Bethel Middle School – Colleen Szabo, Grade 8 Teacher
R.M.T. Johnson School – Kelly Mohr, Grade 4 Teacher
F. A. Berry School – Brian Stroh, Kindergarten Teacher
A. H. Rockwell School – Katie Icasuriaga, Grade 1 Teacher
The annual CHAMP Award recognizes:
C-Commitment H-Honesty A-Attitude M-Motivator P-Pride
The CHAMP Award represents a champion for Bethel Schools and community:
Bethel Education Foundation
Friends of Bethel Award recognizes those who generously contribute to the Bethel Public Schools, demonstrating a positive influence in uniting school and community, and are recognized as role models for others:
Periklis Anastasakis & the Anastasakis Family, Famous Pizza
Congratulations to everyone! Ms. Lacy is awesome!