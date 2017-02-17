Bethel Public Schools Announce SchoolMessenger Call-In Message Retrieval Feature

Bethel Public Schools offer an automated message system, SchoolMessenger, which allows school officials to communicate important information to parents, guardians, and staff via voice, text message, and email. The SchoolMessgenger account now has a Call-in Message Retrieval feature.

The Call-In Message Retrieval feature is a powerful option that allows SchoolMessgenger phone call recipients to dial a toll-free number where they can replay previous phone notifications that they may have missed, or someone else answered the call, in cases where a cell phone call was dropped before the message could be completed, the reception was poor and/or the recipient was unable to understand the message.

This feature allows phone call recipients to dial a toll-free number and replay phone notifications. This will impact the caller ID of all notifications, our new SchoolMessenger caller ID for all phone notifications will be: (855) 326-1797. Please add this number as a contact in your phone so you can easily identify the call is coming from the Bethel Publics Schools.

Please Note: When a recipient wants to call into the system to listen to a message they might have missed, they simply hit re-dial on their phone, and, if their caller ID is not blocked, the system will identify them and play back the most recent 10 calls to that number from the past 30 days – including the time/date that the message was sent.

If the recipient has their caller ID blocked, the system will prompt them to enter the number that received the original call, after which the system will replay the recent messages to that number.

SchoolMessenger is a notification service used by the nation’s leading school systems to connect with parents, students and staff through voice, SMS text, email, and social media.