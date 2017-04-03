Bethel Public Schools Announce Community Forum for the Rockwell/Johnson Schools Renovation Project

The Bethel Public Schools we will be hosting a Community Forum for the Rockwell/Johnson Schools Renovation Project on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 7:00 PM at Johnson School in the Media Center.

The Bethel Board of Education (after review of many options) approved the final grade configuration for the renovation of Johnson (3-5 school), Rockwell (K-2 school), and Berry (PreK-2 school). As we begin the design phase, we would like stakeholder input.

The forum will provide a brief overview of all options discussed and reasons for moving forward with the current option. In addition, it will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input to the design (what do we want to see included in these schools), enhancing understanding of what a 21st Century School should “look like”. We hope that you would consider attending. If you should have any questions regarding the Community Forum, please do not hesitate to contact my office.

Christine Carver

Superintendent of Schools

BETHEL BOARD OF EDUCATION