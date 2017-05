Bethel Public Schools Are Closed Friday Due To Inclement Weather

Bethel Public Schools are CLOSED Friday January 9th due to inclement weather.

Weather report from Accuweather:

SNOW COVERED ROADS EXPECTED FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE…

SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION FROM WEST TO EAST BETWEEN 7 AND 10

AM FRIDAY MORNING. WHILE THE SNOW WILL ONLY LAST A FEW HOURS…IT

MAY BRIEFLY FALL AT A MODERATE TO HEAVY INTENSITY.

ANY SNOW WILL ACCUMULATE RAPIDLY ON ROAD SURFACES…MAKING FOR

TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS. IN ADDITION…WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40

MPH WILL RESULT IN BLOWING SNOW…WITH VISIBILITIES REDUCED TO

LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN THE MORNING.

THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST DURING THE LATE MORNING

INTO EARLY AFTERNOON…WITH MUCH IMPROVED CONDITIONS FOR THE

EVENING COMMUTE.