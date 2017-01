Due to the inclement weather , the Bethel Public Schools will be closed today, January 24th 2017

From Acuweather.com,

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY… TIMING…A MIXTURE OF SNOW…SLEET…AND FREEZING RAIN IS

EXPECTED THIS MORNING…WITH TEMPERATURES EVENTUALLY RISING TO

ABOVE FREEZING MIDDAY. THIS WILL CHANGE PRECIPITATION OVER TO

PLAIN RAIN.