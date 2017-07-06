Bethel Public Schools To Hold Informational Session on the Renovations Of R.M.T. Johnson School And Anna Rockwell School

The Bethel Public Schools will be holding an informational session on the renovations of R.M.T. Johnson School and Anna Rockwell School. The session will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Bethel Middle School Library. Presentation topics include: the history of the project; overview of options considered and final option; the structural, mechanical, code and instructional needs; design of projects; and cost estimates. There will be opportunities for question and answers at the conclusion of the presentation. Presenters will include, Dr. Christine Carver, Superintendent, Perkins Eastman Architects, and O & G Industries (Independent Construction Manager). If you are unable to attend the session, but would like more information regarding the project, please visit our website.

Christine Carver, Ed. D. Superintendent of Schools