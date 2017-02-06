 buy solidworks 2017 ableton live 9 suite software price company website cheap autodesk autocad architecture 2016 my latest blog post cheap revit

Bethel Public Schools Parent University is set for February 23rd

Bethel News
February 6, 2017
The Fifth Annual Bethel Public Schools Parent University, will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Parent University is a FREE educational program, offered by Bethel Public Schools, for parents and caregivers. Parent University provides parents and caregivers the opportunity to gain a better understanding about what their children are learning and information on becoming a full partner in their children’s education.

Workshops inform and empower pre-kindergarten through grade twelve parents and caregivers by focusing on parent selected topics listed below. More information to come!

Free on site babysitting is available for children ages 4 and up and toilet trained. Please view the Parent University Program and register online so we can plan for your attendance.

Registration information is here: http://www.bethel.k12.ct.us/quick_links/parent_university

 

