Bethel Public Schools Parent University is set for February 23rd

The Fifth Annual Bethel Public Schools Parent University, will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Parent University is a FREE educational program, offered by Bethel Public Schools, for parents and caregivers. Parent University provides parents and caregivers the opportunity to gain a better understanding about what their children are learning and information on becoming a full partner in their children’s education.

Workshops inform and empower pre-kindergarten through grade twelve parents and caregivers by focusing on parent selected topics listed below. More information to come!

Free on site babysitting is available for children ages 4 and up and toilet trained. Please view the Parent University Program and register online so we can plan for your attendance.

Registration information is here: http://www.bethel.k12.ct.us/ quick_links/parent_university