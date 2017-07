At the end of The Bethel Firecracker race, Bethel resident Colin proposed to his Girlfriend, Tara of Oxford CT at the finish line. Colin and Tara have been dating for 6 years and this was Colin’s first road race. ” I was nervous the ring box was going to pop out while I was running” Colin said after Tara said yes ! We miss you both good luck and years of happiness !! Congratulation’s again Colin and Tara !