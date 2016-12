Due to weather and clean up Bethel Public Schools will be on a 2 hour delay. 12/12/16

School delay times for Bethel Public Schools are:

HS-9:35

Middle -10:15

Johnson 10:15

Berry -11:00

Rockwell- 11:00

AM circle starts at 10:15 until 12pm

PM Circle stats at 1-pm until 2:45