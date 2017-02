Due to the weather forecast, the Bethel Public Schools & Offices will be closed and all activities are cancelled tomorrow, Thursday, February 9, 2017.

From Accuweather,

Winter Storm Warning in effect from Thursday, 12:00 AM EST until Thursday, 6:00 PM EST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service, * Snow Accumulations…8 to 12 inches…locally higher. Hazard type…Heavy snow. * Timing…Late tonight through Thursday.