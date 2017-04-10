  • visio software for mac quickbooks software price intuit quickbooks mac coreldraw for pc

    • Bethel Student Receives The 2017 Connecticut High School Fine Arts Award for excellence in the performing arts!

    Bethel News
    April 10, 2017
    Rachel Salvador has been selected to receive the 2017 Connecticut High School Fine Arts Award for excellence in the performing arts! Each year, the Connecticut Association of Schools recognizes one senior from each of its member schools who demonstrates outstanding performing abilities and possesses scholarship and leadership qualities. The Bethel High School Music Department selected Rachel for this award because of her dedication to music learning and the leadership role that she has consistently displayed in choral and musical programs.

