BHS Athlete Signing Ceremony

Congratulations to the Bethel High School senior student-athletes who made their college plans official during a signing day ceremony yesterday at BHS. From left, Jack Kelly (Clark University, lacrosse); Spencer Olson (University of Tampa, golf); Dakota Nyborg (Eastern Connecticut State, basketball); Manuella Rios (Johnson and Wales, field hockey); Chris Rice (Castleton University, football); Jared Zieman (Becker College, football); Sofia Orrico (Worcester Polytechnic Institute, soccer); Amanda Towey (Tufts University, basketball); Hannah Kelm (Central Connecticut State, track and field); and Heather Sholtes (Eastern Connecticut State, field hockey).