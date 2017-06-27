Bethel SummerFest Set For July 15th

Bethel Summerfest will be held all over downtown Bethel July 15th from 11-4 pm.

Come on down and enjoy ,Sidewalk sales, food vendors, food trucks, vendors, monster wave water slide, slip and slide, dunk tank, petting zoo, a DJ, and some shows will be on the Municipal Center lawn.

Live music, games, vendors and food on PT Barnum Square.

Stroll along Greenwood Ave for sidewalk sales, craft and game demos at The Toy Room, circus type classes at Spark Arts, and more.

On the lawn of the Library will be art displays from local artists, interactive demonstrations, and even more vendors.

Music…it’s all about the music! If music moves You, then you’ll want to get involved in SummerFest 2017! We have it EVERYWHERE! Band after band on PT Barnum Square. A DJ spinning tunes on the municipal center lawn. Bethel Music star students on Greenwood Ave. Stay for a song or bring a chair and stay for an hour

PT Barnum Square – 11:00am – 4:00pm

11am – Noon – Mental Health Band…Unplugged

The Mental Health Band has roots deeply embedded in the bluesy rock`n roll sounds of the 60`s and 70`s. Formed in the 1980`s, the band features founder, Richard Madwid – vocalist/songwriter/guitarist, Paul Winsor – bassist/back up vocals, John Francese – keyboard/backup vocals and Scott Roland – drummer. The Mental Health Band has opened up for acts including the Beach Boys, America, Jonathan Edwards, Cyndi Lauper, Arlo Guthrie, and have a loyal, extensive fan base. Recently, KSPR Power FM Radio San Francisco has endorsed an original MH song… “Lookin` At Me”.

http://www.mentalhealthband.com/

Noon – 1pm – Sugar Death Whistle

Sugar Death Whistle specializes in turning songs you’ve never heard before into your new favorites. Sometimes we’re hard at work on our supersonic originals and sometimes we’re deep in the archives, digging up the great, lost, grooviest gems of popular music. Of course, we love to put a Sugar Death Whistle spin on classics like “Sweet Home Ala-Free Bird.” Our influences run the musical gamut, from Neil Young to Camper Van Beethoven to Public Enemy to Herb Alpert. Sugar Death Whistle, of Bethel, Connecticut, consists of Matt “MC” Zalaznick on lead vocals and guitar, Brian “BK” Kinas on bass and vocals, “Rock Solid” Ian Duncan on guitar, and the legendary Jim “Wally” Barge, Ph.D., on drums.

https://sugardeathwhistle.bandcamp.com/

1pm – 2pm – Ghost Radio

The haunted voice and the strain of the strings captivate with a distant call. While familiar, there is still a need to listen closely. Around every corner awaits a pleasant surprise, a jolt of notes or a clever turn of phrase. Ghost Radio is singer/songwriter Gregory Frost and multi-instrumentalist Sid Gottlieb, with a revolving cast of characters placing their hands on the Ouija Board that is this music. Where the planchette lands… only the ghosts truly know.

https://www.facebook.com/gregoryfrostmusic/

2pm – 3pm – That Virginia

That Virginia is a mix of strange feelings, warm weather wishes, and stomach butterflies. Virginia was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and she brings the tropical warmth of her nature to her performances. Virginia’s songs often speak of emotions we avoid talking about, the urgency of experiencing life, and empowering thoughts. That Virginia brings to the table thought provoking and motivating lyrics, peculiar melodies, and a sprinkle of her Brazilian roots, while delivering a rich performance that hits softly in the audience’s emotional gut, bringing tears, joy, happiness, and sorrow, quite often in one punch.

https://www.facebook.com/ThatVirginia/

3pm – 4pm – GoRjA

GoRjA is slang for “gorgeous”, as one might say while walking out on a beach, peering off a mountaintop, or feelin’ your fav tune – GoRjA. Simply… just gorgeous, plain, simple, and bold. Music is gorgeous. GoRjA is music. Dave Oberacker – vocals and acoustic guitar, Mike Leary – bass, Chris Cacciato – drums, Andrew Kramer – guitars/slide guitar, Dave Fusaro – guitars.

https://www.facebook.com/Gorjaband/

Chamber of Commerce – 11:00pm – 4:00pm

Bethel Music Center Student Showcase at SummerFest!

From piano to guitar, piccolo to tuba, and classical to rock, our students at Bethel Music Center are making amazing music everyday! To showcase their progress and achievements, BMC will have a booth at SummerFest where students will be performing throughout the day. We will be on the sidewalk in front of the Chamber of Commerce – be sure to stop by, support our students, and hear some great music!

http://www.bmcmusicsource.com/