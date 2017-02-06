Bethel Superintendent Of Schools 2016-2017 Education Budget

On January 26, 2017, I presented my proposed budget to the Board of Education. The proposed 1.68% increase focused on maintaining all of our top quality curricular and extra-curricular programs, while continuing to progress towards our action steps as outlined in our district Strategic Plan. The focus of the budget was to efficiently align our resources and allocation of staff to achieve our strategic goals and ensuring our students are college and/or career ready, meeting the demands of the global workforce.

The 2017-2018 budget will be of particular challenge given the status of the State’s budget. As you may have seen in the media, $20,000,000 was cut from the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant for the 2016-2017 school year. While we did not receive as significant of a cut as other communities, we did receive a reduction of $119,000. We are concerned about additional cuts at the state level which could impact programming for next school year. The Governor is expected to address the issue of ECS funding next week.

We hope that there are no further reductions as it could have significant impact to our programs. The Board of Education wants to make sure you are informed and have a chance to be involved in the budget process. (*see meeting details below). You are welcome to attend our budget meetings or stay informed through the District website and newsletters.

*Current meeting dates regarding the 2017-2018 budget: Budget Presentations & Workshops • January 26th Superintendent’s Recommended 2017-2018 Education Budget Presentation • January 31st (Focus Schools, Curriculum, IT) Canceled due to snow • February 2nd (Focus Schools, Curriculum, IT & Special Education) • February 7th February 9th (Focus Facilities) • February 9th (Approval) • February 22nd Board of Selectmen/Board of Finance Presentation * All Board of Education meetings are held in the Board of Education Offices, Meeting Room E, Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center, 1 School Street, at 7:00 p.m. (unless otherwise posted). Superintendent Budget Presentations to PTOs, Booster Groups, and Community Members • February 8th BMS PTO at 7 PM, at BMS • February 14th Rockwell PTO at 9:15 AM at Rockwell • February 16th BHS PTO & Booster Clubs at 6 PM at BHS • February 28th Johnson PTO at 9:15 AM at Johnson • March 14th Berry PTO at 7 PM at Berry P

lease Note: Prior to the budget being set for referendum, 2017-2018 Education Budget Information can be found on our District website and here and in the Superintendent’s Bethel Public Schools Newsletter each week.

Thank you

Dr. Christine Carver

Superintendent of Bethel Schools