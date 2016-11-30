BETHEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL CHRISTMAS TREE SALE GOING ON NOW

Looking to purchase your Christmas tree, why not purchase your tree from Bethel Volunteer Fire Department. For over 19 years the Bethel Fire Department has been selling Christmas trees. Stecks Nursery of Bethel donates Frasier Fir and Blue Spruce trees to the department. All trees are $35.00 and all proceeds go directly to the fire department. Hours are Monday thru Friday 4 pm-9 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9-9 pm until all the tress are sold.

Bethel Volunteer Fire Department is located at 36-38 South Street Bethel.