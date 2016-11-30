 visit your url price of avanquest powerdesk buying microsoft outlook 2016 visit your url

BETHEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL CHRISTMAS TREE SALE GOING ON NOW

Bethel News
November 30, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
BETHEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL CHRISTMAS TREE SALE GOING ON NOW

Looking to  purchase your Christmas tree, why not purchase your tree from Bethel Volunteer Fire Department. For over 19 years the Bethel Fire Department has been selling Christmas trees. Stecks Nursery of Bethel  donates Frasier Fir and Blue Spruce trees to the department. All trees are $35.00 and all proceeds go directly to the fire department.  Hours are Monday thru Friday 4 pm-9 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9-9 pm until all the tress are sold.

Bethel Volunteer Fire Department is located at 36-38 South Street Bethel.

BFD-Christmas-Tree-Sale-550x412

BFD Christmas Tree Sale 2

Bethel Fire Department Christmas Tree Sale

Bethel Fire Department Christmas Tree Sale 2

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post